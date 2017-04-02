Duo arrested for various crimes after suspect waved gun at another vehicle

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A duo was arrested in Collier County for a litany of crimes after one of the suspects was seen waving a gun at another vehicle on I-75.

The Florida Highway Patrol received reports of the man, Antoine Owens, 35, displaying a firearm to occupants of another vehicle. They stopped him at 2 pm in a grey Chevrolet as he was traveling westbound on the interstate with a passenger, Lashay McDonald.

Troopers searched the vehicle and found a plastic bag full of credit cards tucked beneath the front passenger seat.

Authorities later learned the bag contained fraudulent credit cards, papers with written card numbers, personal information and a bottle of hydrocodone without a prescription label.

Owens and McDonald were taken into custody to face a series of felony charges.

Owens was charged with fraud, possession of a controlled substance, trafficking a controlled substance (opium or derivative), possession of stolen credit cards and being a habitual traffic offender.

McDonald was charged with fraud, possession of a controlled substance, trafficking a controlled substance (opium or derivative) and possession of stolen credit cards.

Both suspects remain at the Collier County Jail.

