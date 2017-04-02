Duo arrested for various crimes after suspect waved gun at another vehicle

By Published:
Collier County Jail

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A duo was arrested in Collier County for a litany of crimes after one of the suspects was seen waving a gun at another vehicle on I-75.

The Florida Highway Patrol received reports of the man, Antoine Owens, 35, displaying a firearm to occupants of another vehicle.  They stopped him at 2 pm in a grey Chevrolet as he was traveling westbound on the interstate with a passenger, Lashay McDonald.

Troopers searched the vehicle and found a plastic bag full of credit cards tucked beneath the front passenger seat.

Authorities later learned the bag contained fraudulent credit cards, papers with written card numbers, personal information and a bottle of hydrocodone without a prescription label.

Owens and McDonald were taken into custody to face a series of felony charges.

Owens was charged with fraud, possession of a controlled substance, trafficking a controlled substance (opium or derivative), possession of stolen credit cards and being a habitual traffic offender.

McDonald was charged with fraud, possession of a controlled substance, trafficking a controlled substance (opium or derivative) and possession of stolen credit cards.

Both suspects remain at the Collier County Jail.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s