Bed Bath and Beyond denies dropping Ivanka Trump-branded products

(WFLA) – Bed Bath and Beyond will continue carrying Ivanka Trump’s products despite reports it’s dropping all Trump-branded merchandise.

On Twitter earlier this week, Shannon Coulter, the founder of the #GrabYourWallet campaign, a boycott of Trump’s businesses, shared a screengrab of an e-mail from a Bath and Beyond customer service representative informing the customer the retailer no longer carries Trump-branded merchandise.

This is a big one: @BedBathBeyond now confirming to customers it's no longer carrying Trump products. Just removed it from boycott list. + pic.twitter.com/OXxagLkZtN — Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) March 31, 2017

But the company claims the customer service representative was misinformed.

The retailer, which operates more than 1,500 stores in the U.S., Mexico and Canada apologized via social media for the confusion.

“Our customer service representative inadvertently provided information to a customer that was not accurate,” the Facebook post said. “We are not making our merchandising decisions based on anyone’s political beliefs.

“We have Ivanka Trump products in some stores and carry them where consumer demand and business performance justifies it. Bed Bath & Beyond strives to provide our customers with a wide variety of high quality product choices across our businesses that fit their varying preferences.”

However, Ivanka’s line is not currently featured on their website, according to ABC News.

Other retailers like Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus said they would be dropping the first daughter’s collection this year.

