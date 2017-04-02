5 children perish in devastating sleepover house fire

SPEARFISH, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say five children died in a house fire in Spearfish, South Dakota.

The fire was reported at 4:23 a.m. Saturday at a two-story residence at the intersection of Ames and Oliver streets in Spearfish, a town of about 11,000 people in western South Dakota.

There may have been a sleepover or party happening at the time of the fire, officials told KELO.

Spearfish police and fire officials say the victims were believed to be between the ages of 6 and 9 years old. The children’s names have not been released, but GoFundMe and YouCaring pages have both been set up to help the family cover funeral costs. Five children are seen in a photo on to the GoFundMe page. Some of those killed are believed to be pictured.

Officials aren’t ruling out that there could be more fatalities, but believe they have accounted for everyone, CBS affiliate KELO reports.

Spearfish Fire Chief Mark Sachara says some adults tried to rescue the children and were taken to Spearfish Regional Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. Their conditions were not known.

Officials say the house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. A cause has not been determined.

