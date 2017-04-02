5 arrested during undercover prostitution sting in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Five men were arrested in Sarasota this week during an undercover prostitution sting.

On Wednesday, officers conducted an operation to stop prostitution on North Tamiami Trail.

During the operation, police arrested 64-year-old Marvin Campbell of Sarasota, 28-year-old Yaicel Montalvan-Poveda of Sarasota, 36-year-old Juana Avila-Bravo of Riverview and 25-year-old Randy Crawford of Bradenton for solicitation of prostitution.

Joseph Harrell, 58, of Bradenton, was arrested for solicitation of prostitution as well as possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana.

Sarasota Prostitution Sting View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Joseph Harrell Juan Avila-Bravo Marvin Campbell Randy Crawford Yaicel Montalvan-Poveda

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES