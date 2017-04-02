5 arrested during undercover prostitution sting in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Five men were arrested in Sarasota this week during an undercover prostitution sting.
On Wednesday, officers conducted an operation to stop prostitution on North Tamiami Trail.
During the operation, police arrested 64-year-old Marvin Campbell of Sarasota, 28-year-old Yaicel Montalvan-Poveda of Sarasota, 36-year-old Juana Avila-Bravo of Riverview and 25-year-old Randy Crawford of Bradenton for solicitation of prostitution.
Joseph Harrell, 58, of Bradenton, was arrested for solicitation of prostitution as well as possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana.
Sarasota Prostitution Sting
Sarasota Prostitution Sting x
Latest Galleries
-
Teens arrested in Tampa Christian school theft
-
Teens arrested in Tampa Christian school theft
-
Bartow police officer fights for job in court
-
Tampa Bay Rays showcase mouth-watering new menu items before Opening Day
-
Tampa Pride 2017
-
Missing boater’s body found
-
Family & friends mourn Palmetto mother killed by daughter’s boyfriend
-
Largo Medical Center
-
Spring breakers arrested in Clearwater after ripping out stop sign
-
Mother of 3 boys killed in arson fire expresses gratitude for prayers at Calvary Baptist Church
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- 1 child dies, several found unconscious in hotel pool after possible carbon monoxide poisoning
- Police: Panama City pair getting tattoos left crying and screaming kids, ages 2 and 3, in car
- Police look for teen in connection to gruesome Tampa homicide after burned body found in backyard
- Sanford PD told woman to “stop calling 911” hours before she was killed
- Pregnant teacher had sex, exchanged naked photos with student, 15, affidavit says
- Baby giraffe facts: What to expect after April’s baby is born