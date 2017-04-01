Tampa police look for missing elderly man with dementia

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding an elderly man with dementia.
Edward Singleton, 71 was last seen on Friday at 8 pm at his residence in the 3300 block of east Deleuil Ave.
He’s believed to be driving a silver 2001 Chevy Silverado with an extended cab and a Florida license tag of DES S58.
He’s described as thin with grayish, black short hair and brown eyes. He is likely wearing glasses and a long sleeve shirt.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130.
