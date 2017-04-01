1 person dead, several others injured in Tampa shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in Tampa say at least one person was killed and several others were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning on South Howard Avenue.

Investigators say they don’t know exactly how many people were shot, but say one person is dead. At least one other person was seriously injured.

Police are calling this a drive-by shooting, and say the shooter was headed north on Howard Avenue and turned onto Platt Street. A subject was pulled over about a mile away from the scene.

Right now, Howard Avenue is closed south of Cleveland Street and one block south of Platt Street.

News Channel 8 is closely tracking this developing story and will bring you any updates as soon as they are made available.

