1 person dead, several others injured in Tampa shooting

By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in Tampa say at least one person was killed and several others were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning on South Howard Avenue.

Investigators say they don’t know exactly how many people were shot, but say one person is dead. At least one other person was seriously injured.

Police are calling this a drive-by shooting, and say the shooter was headed north on Howard Avenue and turned onto Platt Street. A subject was pulled over about a mile away from the scene.

 

 

Right now, Howard Avenue is closed south of Cleveland Street and one block south of Platt Street.

News Channel 8 is closely tracking this developing story and will bring you any updates as soon as they are made available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s