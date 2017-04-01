Tampa Bay Rowdies beat Toronto in 4-0 victory, move to 2-0 in USL

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Rowdies defeated the Toronto FC II in a 4-0 victory at Al Lang Stadium, putting the team at the top of their conference.

Three first-half goals gave the team a comfortable lead. Damiel Lowe scored the first goal in the 12th minute with an assist from Michael Nanchoff.

Nanchoff later had another assist in the 20th minute, sending a low pass that made its way to Georgi Hristov who finished the goal.

And Joe Cole scored his first goal of the year with the help of Marcel Schäfer in the 22nd minute, putting the Rowdies up 3-0.

Deshorn Brown scored the fourth and final goal in teh 70th minute.

The team out=passed their competition by a whopping 594 to 380 advantage and outshot the Reds 16-9.

“Defending starts from the front and the front two (Hristov and Cole) set it all off tonight,” Campbell said after his teams’ second-consecutive clean sheet. “It filters back through the midfield, the back four and the goalkeeper. They’ve been great. They’re desperate to keep a clean sheet and it’s something we spoke about at halftime.”

The team faces old rival Ottawa Fury FC at home next week on Saturday, April 8.

Fans can purchase tickets on Ticketmaster or by calling (727) 222-2000.

