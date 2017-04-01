Tampa Bay Rays to face New York Yankees in 20th season opener

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays announced that their season opener against the New York Yankees on Sunday is sold out. The Rays have sold out their last 12 consecutive Opening Day games.

Sunday’s game is slated for 1:10 pm. They’ll play the Yankees as part of a two-team, seven-game homestand. The team rests on Monday and returns to the field on Tuesday at 7:10 and again on Wednesday at the same time to continue the series against the Bronx-based team.

The team’s roster was finalized this morning and includes outfielder Peter Bourjos, pitcher Tommy Hunter, catcher Jesús Sucre and left fielder Rickie Weeks Jr.

Brad Boxberger, Matt Duffy and Colby Rasmus were placed on the 10-day disabled-list and Nathan Eovaldi, Kevin Gadea, Wilson Ramos and Shawn Tolleson will be out for 60 days with injuries.

With these moves, the Rays roster is now set at 25 players, plus the seven on the disabled list.

Tickets for all Rays home games can be purchased online at raysbaseball.com, the Spanish website raysbeisbol.com, at the Rays Tampa Store at 400 N. Tampa St., the Tropicana Field Box Office or by calling 888-FAN-RAYS.

The Rays are also offering the following weekday specials throughout the season:

Salute to Service Monday

Servicemen, teachers and first responders are entitled to two complimentary tickets to all six Monday home games as well as ten additional bonus dates and special ticket offers throughout the season.

$2 Kids Tuesdays

Tickets for kids 14 and under are only $2 with teh purchase of a full-price adult tickets. $2 hot dogs will also be sold.

MLB.com Ballpark App Wednesdays

Half-priced lower corner and upper level tickets are available for purchase exclusively through the MLB.com Ballpark App. Wednesdays will also feature special promotions that available exclusively through the app.

Senior Special Thursdays

Press Level tickets for fans 60 years of age and older are only $15.

$7.11 Fridays presented by 7-Eleven

Fans can buy upper level tickets for only $7.11. Fans must go to participating 7-Eleven stores to pick up the Rays Friday night discount coupon. The coupon code will be redeemable online or at the Tropicana Field Box Office. Each coupon will be good for up to four (4) tickets.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES