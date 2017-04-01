Search underway for endangered 14-month-old from Florida

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A search is underway for a 14-month-old boy who is with his mother and considered endangered.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says the mother, Marsha Needham, is aware police are looking for her. Attempts to locate her have not worked.
Needham may be driving a silver/gold 2000 GMC Jimmy with the Florida tag 0923UQ. Deputies believe she may have fled the state, possibly heading to North Carolina.
