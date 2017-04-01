Sanford PD told woman to “stop calling 911” hours before she was killed

SANFORD, Fla. (WESH) — Three hours before Latina Herring was murdered, she can be seen on Sanford police body camera video arguing with her boyfriend, Allen Cashe, the man accused of taking his AK-47 and going on a shooting rampage, killing Herring, her 8-year-old son and attempting to kill her 7-year-old son, her father and two bystanders.

At 3:20 in the morning Monday, police were called to a Wawa.

“I don’t have her house keys,” Cashe says on the body camera video.

“Man, you got my keys,” she yells.

“I’m not trying to play games,” said Cashe. “You have an attitude coming home from the club drunk.”

Twenty minutes later, police were called again, to a home on Hays Drive. According to video released by Sanford police Friday, officers on scene dismissed Herring’s concerns.

“She’s making false accusations,” an officer said. “It’s the second time she’s done it.”

At one point, police tell Herring to “stop calling 911.”

“We’re going to handle it,” an officer tells Herring. “Just stop calling 911 and making accusations that you don’t know about.”

Police, in the video, say the couple was just arguing and it was not physical. They call it a “civil matter.” At one point Cashe is handcuffed and placed in the back of a patrol car but is released. Police say there was no reason to arrest anyone.

One officer says Herring, frustrated, said she should have just lied and said Cashe hit her.

It is unclear why Cashe, or Herring, called 911. Officers on scene remarked he may have wanted to harm her.

“I think he’s calling because he’s afraid he’s going to do something to her,” an officer said to another.

Herring’s friend Ladasha Beasley says Sanford police should have done more.

“Sanford PD’s a big disappointment to me and to others,” said Beasley. “To protect and serve who man? Who? Justice needs to be served.”

Sanford police did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the newly released body camera video and how officers handled the scene.

Cashe is accused of going on his shooting spree around 6:30 a.m. Police let him leave the scene after he got his keys, which sparked the argument.

The four shooting survivors remain in the hospital. Three are stable and one is in critical condition.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES