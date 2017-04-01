Safety Harbor welcomes mix of folk, blues and soul artists to perform at annual Songfest

By Published:
Safety Harbor Music and Art Center

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – Safety Harbor has welcomed a spectacular lineup of musicians to perform this weekend at the annual Safety Harbor Songfest, which will take place on April 1 – 2 on the town’s picturesque waterfront park close to the marina.

The festival’s organizers announced today they will be adding an eclectic variety of non-musical attractions including live art demonstrations, interactive entertainment, great food and other visual wonders.

“We’re thrilled to once again celebrate music, as well as poetry, and performing and visual arts with this festival,” said Kiaralinda, SHAMc co-founder and festival organizer.

“This year’s event will have the finest food trucks, a wine/art lounge, craft beer, circus performers, hoola hoop and bubble ball interactive fun, henna tattoos, face painting, live art demonstrations, interactive poetry with Bluebird bus, kite demonstrations, and the Nomad Art Bus that invites attendees to paint it. Our goal is for people to be immersed in all types of art and music throughout the weekend.”

Concertgoers can expect a great mix of folk, blues and soul.

The eclectic lineup includes Grammy Award-winner Fantastic Negrito, The Wood Brothers, Rising Appalachia, Magic Giant, Charlie Mars, Kina Grannis, Daphne Willis, Joe Craven, The Mulligan Brothers, Emily Kopp, The Accidentals, Birds of Chicago, Dan Rodriguez, Davin McCoy, Fuzz and Carrie of Caravan of Thieves, Kristin Diable, Victor and Penny, Trevor Green, Chasing Lovely and local musicians Urban Gypsies of Florida, Joshua Reilly, Tim Hutchinson and Alex Wald.

The performances will take place at two stage areas on both days, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Artists can also be seen at local venues in downtown Safety Harbor throughout the weekend.

Tickets are on sale for $35 – $50. For more information on tickets and the festival, visit http://www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s