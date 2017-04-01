Safety Harbor welcomes mix of folk, blues and soul artists to perform at annual Songfest

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – Safety Harbor has welcomed a spectacular lineup of musicians to perform this weekend at the annual Safety Harbor Songfest, which will take place on April 1 – 2 on the town’s picturesque waterfront park close to the marina.

The festival’s organizers announced today they will be adding an eclectic variety of non-musical attractions including live art demonstrations, interactive entertainment, great food and other visual wonders.

“We’re thrilled to once again celebrate music, as well as poetry, and performing and visual arts with this festival,” said Kiaralinda, SHAMc co-founder and festival organizer.

“This year’s event will have the finest food trucks, a wine/art lounge, craft beer, circus performers, hoola hoop and bubble ball interactive fun, henna tattoos, face painting, live art demonstrations, interactive poetry with Bluebird bus, kite demonstrations, and the Nomad Art Bus that invites attendees to paint it. Our goal is for people to be immersed in all types of art and music throughout the weekend.”

Concertgoers can expect a great mix of folk, blues and soul.

The eclectic lineup includes Grammy Award-winner Fantastic Negrito, The Wood Brothers, Rising Appalachia, Magic Giant, Charlie Mars, Kina Grannis, Daphne Willis, Joe Craven, The Mulligan Brothers, Emily Kopp, The Accidentals, Birds of Chicago, Dan Rodriguez, Davin McCoy, Fuzz and Carrie of Caravan of Thieves, Kristin Diable, Victor and Penny, Trevor Green, Chasing Lovely and local musicians Urban Gypsies of Florida, Joshua Reilly, Tim Hutchinson and Alex Wald.

The performances will take place at two stage areas on both days, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Artists can also be seen at local venues in downtown Safety Harbor throughout the weekend.

Tickets are on sale for $35 – $50. For more information on tickets and the festival, visit http://www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

