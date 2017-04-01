Police look for suspect in connection to gruesome Tampa homicide

By Published:
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities have issued a warrant in connection to the death of Jose E. Zarragoitia, whose burned body was found in the backyard of a Tampa home.

The suspect’s Porsche SUV.

Sigfredo Espinel, 16 is wanted in connection to the crime.

Police say the suspect is 6’2″, 200 lbs and has numerous tattoos on his neck and arms.

He was last seen driving a 2011 Porsche Cayenne SUV.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).  You can also report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using their P3 Tips Mobile application.  You must call Crime Stoppers to be eligible for a reward.

 

