Pasco County deputies search for missing endangered man

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing endangered adult with health issues.

Jerald Balduf, 74, was recently admitted to Wesley Chapel Hospital for abdominal pain, and then left several hours later against a physician’s advice to go to Saddlebrook. Deputies say he was last seen leaving Saddlebrook in a red four-door Chevy sedan.

His family has not been able to contact him. The sheriff’s office says he has several health issues, including possible dementia.

Balduf has gone missing in the past, traveling as far as Louisiana and Missouri.

If you have any information on where he is, you’re asked to call 1-800-706-2488.

