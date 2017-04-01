Old McMicky’s giving away dream wedding to one Tampa Bay military member

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Old McMicky’s Farm is now accepting applications for its 6th “Mission I Do” Dream Wedding Giveaway.

Old McMicky’s Farm will give one active duty or military veteran living in or stationed in Tampa Bay the wedding of their dreams at The Barn at Crescent Lake.

The giveaway includes the venue, photography, entertainment, wedding rings, wedding cake, a wedding dress and other wedding essentials. All of the services have been donated by local businesses.

Applications for the giveaway opened on Saturday. The deadline to apply is April 22. You can apply and find more information on the Old McMicky’s website.

