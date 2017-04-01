Man who struck boyfriend, cat on the head found dead in Seminole County

By WESH.com Published:
Seminole County Sheriff's Office

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (WESH) — A man police were searching for was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a home on Altamonte Springs.

Deputies said they found the body of Jordan Morgan, 18, at a home on the 500 block of Breckenridge Village in Altamonte Springs.

Deputies had a warrant for Morgan’s arrest on charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery and animal cruelty.

Police said Morgan struck his boyfriend and a cat in the heads on Thursday.

Authorities responded at 10:20 a.m. to Horizon Place in Oviedo on reports of abuse. Deputies spoke with witnesses who told them Morgan hit his boyfriend in the head with the pointed end of a “tactical tool.” Morgan’s boyfriend was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said Morgan left the home on foot and they were unable to located him.

Authorities said Morgan also hit a cat in the head with the tool. The cat was taken to a veterinarian’s office to be treated for serious injuries.

 

