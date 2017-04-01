Man arrested in connection to home invasion near USF campus

Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County deputies have arrested one man in connection to a home invasion just north of the University of South Florida.

Juan Antonio Bracero Jr., 18 is in custody and faces a litany of charges.

Detectives say around 9:30 am on Friday, Bracero and another suspect, who is unknown forced there way inside an apartment on 3705 Legacy Square and shoved a victim inside the residence to the ground. The men engaged in a struggle before the victim fled the scene with minor injuries.  USF sent a mobile text alert shortly after the incident to warn students to avoid the area at that time.

Police believe their motive was drug-related.

Bracero was located at 16th and Busch and taken into custody without incident.

He was charged with armed robbery, armed burglary, marijuana possession and petit theft.

The second suspect remains at large.

