Lakeland man dies in Hwy-39 crash after failing to maintain his lane

By Published:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lakeland man was killed in a crash on Saturday afternoon on Highway 39.

Gannier Fulghum

It happened at 12:02 pm.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says Gannier Fulghum, 42 was traveling southbound on the highway when for an unknown reason, he failed to stay in his lane, causing his vehicle to veer off into the northbound lanes and hit a Chevrolet Sonic being driven by Wendy Akins, 47.

Fulghum was transported to Brandon Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Akins was sent to Tampa General Hospital where she remains in critical but stable condition with non life-threatening injuries.

Stay on WFLA.com for more updates on this story as it develops.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s