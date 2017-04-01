Lakeland man dies in Hwy-39 crash after failing to maintain his lane

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lakeland man was killed in a crash on Saturday afternoon on Highway 39.

It happened at 12:02 pm.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says Gannier Fulghum, 42 was traveling southbound on the highway when for an unknown reason, he failed to stay in his lane, causing his vehicle to veer off into the northbound lanes and hit a Chevrolet Sonic being driven by Wendy Akins, 47.

Fulghum was transported to Brandon Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Akins was sent to Tampa General Hospital where she remains in critical but stable condition with non life-threatening injuries.

Stay on WFLA.com for more updates on this story as it develops.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES