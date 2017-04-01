Flynn made $1.3 million for lobbying, speeches, other work

Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau, Mike Flynn
FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2017 file photo, Mike Flynn arrives for a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Flynn’s attorney says the former national security adviser is in discussions with the House and Senate intelligence committees on receiving immunity from “unfair prosecution” in exchange for questioning. Flynn attorney Robert Kelner says no “reasonable person” with legal counsel would answer questions without assurances. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A financial disclosure filed by former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn shows he earned nearly $1.3 million for speeches to Russian companies and lobbying for a Turkish firm, as well as work for other entities.

Flynn filed the financial document Friday, the day the White House released scores of disclosures from Trump administration officials. Flynn had electronically signed an earlier disclosure in February according to one document. A second filing signed by Flynn was dated Friday but was released Saturday instead of with other administration disclosures.

The new disclosure shows that Flynn declared more than $827,000 from his work for the Flynn Intel Group. The firm filed as a foreign agent last month to the Justice Department, saying its work likely benefited the government of Turkey.

