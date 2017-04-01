Flynn made $1.3 million for lobbying, speeches, other work

WASHINGTON (AP) — A financial disclosure filed by former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn shows he earned nearly $1.3 million for speeches to Russian companies and lobbying for a Turkish firm, as well as work for other entities.
Flynn filed the financial document Friday, the day the White House released scores of disclosures from Trump administration officials. Flynn had electronically signed an earlier disclosure in February according to one document. A second filing signed by Flynn was dated Friday but was released Saturday instead of with other administration disclosures.
The new disclosure shows that Flynn declared more than $827,000 from his work for the Flynn Intel Group. The firm filed as a foreign agent last month to the Justice Department, saying its work likely benefited the government of Turkey.
