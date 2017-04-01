Final Four time with S Carolina-Gonzaga, Oregon-UNC in semis

By Published:
Oregon's Dillon Brooks, center, lets out a yell after the Ducks defeated UCLA Bruins 89-87 in an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The NCAA Tournament is ready to carve out its finalists from among the Final Four.

South Carolina, Gonzaga, Oregon and North Carolina are the last teams standing in a March Madness field that started with 68 teams.

There are three games left to determine the 2017 champion, starting with two semifinals on Saturday night.

The first game between South Carolina and Gonzaga features a key matchup between two interior players: 7-foot-1 Przemek Karnowski of Gonzaga and South Carolina’s Maik Kotsar, who stands at 6-10.

Oregon stands in the way of North Carolina’s chance to reach the title game for a second straight year. One key for North Carolina will be the health of point guard Joel Berry II, who has been battling ankle issues but is expected to play.

The winners will play Monday night for the title.

