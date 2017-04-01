FBI releases new photos of Pentagon after 9/11 attack

(CNN) – The FBI released new, never-before-seen photos of the Pentagon after the September 11 terrorist attack this week.

The 27 photographs show the damage at the Pentagon, first responders, and even some photos of debris from American Airlines Flight 77.

The flight hit the Pentagon at 9:27 a.m. on Sept. 11, 2001.

A total of 184 people died at the Pentagon, either on the plane, or in the building.

Flight 77 had just left Washington Dulles Airport on its way to Los Angeles when it was hijacked.

