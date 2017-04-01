Easter Bunny making appearances throughout Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With a little more than two weeks until Easter, we are sure to see all kinds of Easter Bunny sightings all over Tampa Bay.

And over at Westfield Countryside Mall in Clearwater, the Easter Bunny has set up shop and is ready to take pictures with both children and adults.

“As a child we all went through it. Easter Bunny, Santa Claus, all of that. So the Easter Bunny is one of our things also,” Crystal Ferguson said as she watched her son Christopher have his time with the Easter Bunny.

But standing a little more than 6 feet tall with big buck teeth and coal black eyes, the appearance of the Easter Bunny was a little overwhelming for some children who did not want to leave their parents. Others walked right up to the Easter Bunny, gave him a hug and sat down to take pictures.

“Emory Rose the three-year-old, she was excited. She was running in before I had a chance to ask if we could do the pictures,” Jessica Dassatt said. “She was running inside to be with the bunny but then Frankie, my two-year-old would not go up there without me, she was afraid.”

Throughout the day a couple of adults stopped by to have their pictures taken with Peter Cottontail.

In addition to the Countryside Mall, the Easter Bunny will also make appearances at the Westfield Brandon Town Center in Brandon and the Westfield Citrus Park Town Center in Tampa.

