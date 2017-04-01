2 Floridians victorious at 7-mile Bridge Run in the Keys

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) – Two Florida runners have won overall men’s and women’s division titles at the Seven Mile Bridge Run in the Florida Keys.

Boca Raton resident Josh Peterson, 24, picked up his fourth consecutive men’s overall title Saturday and his 40-minute, 40-second time was the fastest among 1,500 participants.

Morgan Hull, 21, from Gainesville, won the overall women’s division at 42:59.

Jennifer Sober of Jupiter, Fla., was second in women’s at 44:06. Laura DiBella, 38, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., posted 45:05 to place third.

Second-place winner in the men’s division was Fort Lauderdale, Fla. resident Michael Stone who finished with a time of 40:55. Marathon student Joel Zaila was third at 42:03.

The race closed the longest of 42 Florida Keys Overseas Highway bridges for just over two hours.

