2 dead after planes collide in Edgewater

EDGEWATER, Fla. (WESH) — Two people are dead after two planes collided Saturday in Edgewater, Florida, authorities said.

Edgewater Police and federal aviation authorities are investigating the mid-air collision.

The incident was reported around 8:45 a.m. The FAA said the two planes collided around three miles northwest of an airpark. FAA Spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said one of the planes was a Cessna 170, and the type of the second plane is not known at this time.

The wreckage landed in the woods near I-95 and SR 442. Some emergency vehicles could be seen on the shoulder of the interstate there, but the vehicles have since departed. The FHP advised that traffic was not impacted by the incident.

