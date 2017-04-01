1 hospitalized after shooting in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are investigating a shooting that left someone with possible life-threatening injuries in St. Petersburg.

Officers say it happened on 26th Avenue North on Saturday. The person shot was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg Hospital.

Major Crime Unit detectives are on-scene investigating.

