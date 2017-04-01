1 child dies, several found unconscious in hotel pool after possible carbon monoxide poisoning

NILES, Mich. (WFLA) – One child is dead and 12 other people were sent to the hospital with possible carbon monoxide poisoning after they were found unconscious in the indoor pool area of a Quality Inn & Suites in Niles, Mich.

Authorities say six children between the ages of 10 and 14 were found unconscious and transported to a nearby hospital. One child, age unknown was reported dead on arrival. Some children reportedly remain in critical condition.

Six others, including two Berrien County deputies, hotel staff and a Nile City police officer were also taken to the hospital for treatment, since rescue officials were not equip with special breathing apparatuses to protect them from the toxic gas.

Authorities say carbon monoxide levels at the hotel were at 800 parts per million. This is dangerously high, considering levels over 50 PPM should be investigated and acted upon.

High levels of carbon monoxide were also detected in other locations in the hotel.

The hotel has been evacuated and is being aired out as a mechanical engineer works to determine the poison’s source.

The hotel will reopen once the premises are fully aired out.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES