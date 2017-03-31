West Virginia woman killed in US-41 collision in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 63-year-old woman was killed in Pasco County on Friday after a collision on US-41.

The Florida Highway Patrol says Rebecca Ann Rogers was stopped in her Honda at a stop sign facing east on Country Club Blvd. as a Chevy driven by Darryl Goodman, 27 was traveling southbound on the highway.

Rogers proceeded onto the roadway into the car’s path and was struck by Goodman’s vehicle.

Rogers suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

Her passenger, Deborah Lee Lilly, 64 was transported to Ocala Regional Hospital with serious injuries. Goodman also sustained serious injuries and was transported to UF Health Shands Hospital.

