USF students alerted to home invasion reported near campus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a home invasion just north of the University of South Florida.

It happened at an apartment on 37th Street and Heritage Club Drive.

Detectives were dispatched to the scene around 9:30 am Friday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects in connection to the case are two males between the ages of 18 and 22.

One of the suspects was armed.

USF sent a mobile text alert around 10:30 am to warn students to avoid the area.

An investigation is ongoing.

