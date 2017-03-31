Suspect in Dade City shooting turns himself in

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A suspect in a Dade City shooting that left one man injured finally turned himself in on Thursday evening, the Dade City Police announced.
Loren Lee Harris, 30 faces a list of charges:
-1 count of premeditated attempted murder/homicide
-1 count of throwing/shooting a deadly missile into an occupied structure/vehicle
-2 counts of aggravated battery
-1 count of carrying a firearm during a felony
-1 count discharging a firearm in public
On March 19, Harris shot into a vehicle occupied by Adrian Deion Holmes, 27. Holmes was transported to a nearby hospital and eventually released. He is recuperating at his Lakeland home.
Harris remains at the Pasco County Detention Center without bond.
