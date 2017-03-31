Suspect in Dade City shooting turns himself in

By Published:
Dade City Police Department

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A suspect in a Dade City shooting that left one man injured finally turned himself in on Thursday evening, the Dade City Police announced.

Loren Lee Harris, 30 faces a list of charges:

-1 count of premeditated attempted murder/homicide
-1 count of throwing/shooting a deadly missile into an occupied structure/vehicle
-2 counts of aggravated battery
-1 count of carrying a firearm during a felony
-1 count discharging a firearm in public

On March 19, Harris shot into a vehicle occupied by Adrian Deion Holmes, 27. Holmes was transported to a nearby hospital and eventually released. He is recuperating at his Lakeland home.

Harris remains at the Pasco County Detention Center without bond.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s