Suspect in Dade City shooting turns himself in

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A suspect in a Dade City shooting that left one man injured finally turned himself in on Thursday evening, the Dade City Police announced.

Loren Lee Harris, 30 faces a list of charges:

-1 count of premeditated attempted murder/homicide

-1 count of throwing/shooting a deadly missile into an occupied structure/vehicle

-2 counts of aggravated battery

-1 count of carrying a firearm during a felony

-1 count discharging a firearm in public

On March 19, Harris shot into a vehicle occupied by Adrian Deion Holmes, 27. Holmes was transported to a nearby hospital and eventually released. He is recuperating at his Lakeland home.

Harris remains at the Pasco County Detention Center without bond.

