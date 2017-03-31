SeaWorld Orlando debuts new ‘Dolphin Days’ show

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – SeaWorld Orlando will debut “Dolphin Days,” its replacement for the long-running “Blue Horizons” show on Saturday.

The new show offers guests a glimpse into the relationship between dolphins and their trainers and the world of the Atlantic bottlenose dolphin.

SeaWorld says the new show does a better job of featuring the personality of each animal and the bond they share with their trainers.

The audience will also learn how to protect dolphins in the wild.

Over the last few years, the company has been changing its PR strategy to curb public discomfort over captive orcas, an issue featured in the 2013 film “Blackfish,” which shed light on how the marine park was treating its animals.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the new show will focus less on tricks and more on natural behaviors, sending the audience a message about sea life education and environmentalism.

Daily show times for Dolphin Days will be available at SeaWorldOrlando.com and on the SeaWorld Parks app.

