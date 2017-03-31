Search for the world’s best Cuban sandwich in Ybor City this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sixth Annual Cuban Sandwich Food and Arts Festival takes Ybor City this weekend.

Saturday’s events include an attempt to make the biggest Cuban sandwich in the world, along with art exhibits, live cultural music and dance performances, featuring over 100 exhibitors.

The event is also a fundraiser. Various homeless shelters throughout Florida will benefit from the world’s biggest Cuban sandwich.

The festival takes place at Hillsborough Community College Ybor Campus, located at 1320 East Palm and runs from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission to the event is free. You can check out the event on Facebook for more information.

