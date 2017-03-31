Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: March 20 to 24

State inspectors temporarily closed four Tampa Bay eateries from March 20 to March 24, 2017. We’ve listed the restaurants that were closed below, along with details about what inspectors say they found.
Wasabi Japanese Restaurant located at 11780 E Dr Martin Luther King Blvd.in Seffner
March 20, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 20 violations
- An employee failed to wash their hands before changing gloves to work with food.
- Potentially hazardous food had no time marking and the time removed from temperature control could not be determined. A Stop Sale Order was issued for sushi rice that was at the sushi bar.
- Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. 17 rodent droppings were observed on top of the dishwasher, some were dry and some were dark and moist.
- A spray bottle with a toxic substance was stored near the food preparation surface. This was a can of Raid stored with the clean dishes.
- An employee used the handwashing sink as a dumping sink. Old food debris was seen in the sink.
- No soap was provided at the kitchen employee’s handwashing sink.
- The reach-in cooler shelves were soiled with old food debris.
- Bags of rice were stored on floor in the dry storage area.
- Raw tuna and cooked noodles were prepared on site and then held for more than 24 hours without being properly date-marked.
March 21, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 10 violations
Rising Sun Bistro & Market located at 10 S. Main St. in Brooksville
March 21, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 4 violations
- The restaurant was operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.
- The dishwashing machine chlorine sanitizer was not at the proper minimum strength.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit on the cook’s line.
- There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance inside the ice bin.
March 21, 2016: Restaurant reopened with 1 violation
Sarah’s Diner located at 216 NE Hwy 19 in Crystal River
March 23, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 25 violations
- Dead roaches were found on the premises. One was on a glueboard in the soda room, two were in a small trap by the oven, and three were found on the spice shelf.
- The floor and table fan had an accumulation of food debris, dust, grease, and soil residue.
- Food debris and grease residue was also found on the exterior of the microwave.
- Dust and soil residue was found on the dry storage shelves.
- The interior of the oven has a heavy accumulation of black substance, grease, and food debris.
- The walk-in cooler/freezer floor was soiled.
- An employee was touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands.
- The establishment was using a sanitizer solution that does not meet the standard requirements.
- Raw animal foods were not properly separated from one another based upon the minimum required cooking temperature. Raw ground beef was stored over rolls of sausage.
- Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. One was on the wall behind the clean dish rack, one was in a small trap next to the oven, one was on a spice shelf, and one was behind the pressure cooker.
- Roach excrement and droppings were present, about 20 were found on top of the glue board next to the reach in cooler.
- An employee washed their hands in a sink other than an approved handwashing sink.
- The handwashing sink was not accessible for employee use, due to it being blocked by a shelving unit.
- Hot water was not provided at the employee handwashing sink.
- There was no soap provided at handwashing sink.
March 27, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 3 violations
St Petersburg Country Club Restaurant located at 2000 Country Club Way in St. Petersburg
March 23, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 22 violations
- An employee touched a soiled surface and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment, and touched unwrapped single-service items without washing their hands.
- Live, small flying insects were in the kitchen, food preparation area, and food storage area.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit, this included: sauerkraut, ham slices, cooked pasta, liquid eggs, and cream.
- Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found: 13 dried droppings were observed by the fan area of the lowboy drawers below the grill; 4 dried droppings were found in the electrical panel behind the cook’s line hand sink; 7 dried droppings were found along the wall near the ice cream freezer and creamer cooler, and numerous other droppings were found through the establishment.
- A rodent burrow and rodent nesting materials were present. There was a small collection of paper pieces under the glass racks along with droppings.
- Rodent rub marks were present along the pipes and in a hole in the ceiling.
- A Stop Sale Order was issued for potentially hazardous food due to temperature abuse.
- A chemical test kit was not used to ensure proper sanitization of equipment and utensils.
- There were no paper towels or a mechanical hand drying device provided at the hand-wash sink.
March 24, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 9 violations
The following Tampa Bay restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted from March 20, to March 24, 2017.
Nitallys Thai-Mex Cuisine located at 2462 Central Ave. in St. Petersburg, 35 violations
- Live, small flying insects were present.
- A Stop Sale Order was issued due to food not being in a wholesome and sound condition. There was a heavy mold-like buildup on a can of corn.
- An employee failed to wash their hands before changing gloves to work with food.
Miguel’s located at 3035 W. Kennedy Blvd. in Tampa, 30 violations
- An employee handled soiled dishes and then handled clean dishes without washing their hands.
- An accumulation of a black/green mold-like substance was found in the interior of the ice machine.
- The interior of the reach-in cooler was soiled with an accumulation of food residue.
Wings & Buckets located at 7507 N. Armenia Ave. in Tampa, 39 violations
- Live, small flying insects were found in the kitchen and bar areas.
- Raw animal food was stored over ready-to-eat food in the walk-in cooler.
- A Stop Sale Order was issued due to an adulteration of the food product.
Papa’s NY Diner located at 1764 Gulf To Bay Blvd. in Clearwater, 50 violations
- An employee handled soiled dishes and then handled clean dishes without washing their hands.
- Live, small flying insects were found in the kitchen, food preparation area, and food storage area.
- Raw animal foods were not properly separated from each other in the holding unit. Chicken was stored over beef in the walk-in cooler.
Johnny Grits located at 857 Klosterman Rd. E. in Tarpon Springs, 42 violations
- Potentially hazardous cooked food was not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours.
- The wall was soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and dust.
- Raw fruits and vegetables were not washed prior to preparation.
Villa Roma Italian Restaurant located at 1818 S US Hwy 19 in Holiday, 48 violations
- Raw animal food was stored over ready-to-eat food, raw shell eggs were stored over cooked pasta.
- The interior of the microwave was soiled with encrusted food debris.
- The wall was soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and dust.
Hibachi Japanese Express located at 5315 Village Market in Wesley Chapel, 46 violations
- Nonfood-grade containers were used for food storage and in direct contact with the food.
- Non-exempt fish was offered raw or undercooked that had not undergone the proper parasite destruction.
- The hot water takes too long to reach the handwashing sink, resulting in employees using only cold water to wash their hands.
#1 Wok located at 36115 E. Lake Rd. in Palm Harbor, 38 violations
- An employee dried their hands on their clothes after washing them.
- Raw animal food was stored over ready-to-eat food in reach-in freezer.
- Food was stored on floor. A bulk container of dry rice and soy sauce was stored on the floor in the dishwashing/food prep area.
