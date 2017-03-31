Police, friends and family desperately search for missing Tampa teen

TAMPA, Fla.—More than 100 people combed through a thick wooded area of Flatwoods Park in Hillsborough County Friday searching for any sign of 17-year-old Hailey Acierno.

The teenager disappeared from her home Tuesday and has not been seen since. Her parents say they have no tips or clues as to her whereabouts, but tell News Channel 8 their daughter often visits Flatwood Parks. Her father, Chris Acierno, says the last four days have been a nightmare.

“It’s the worst thing you could go through as a parent. Especially the aspect of ‘missing’ and missing forever. That’s the worst possible thing,” says Chris.

Hailey’s friends also volunteered in the search. One of her best friends says she’s like part of the family.

“Absolutely broken. I had to miss a day of school. I was just crushed,” says her friend.

Hailey is in need of medication. Her parents say she has a brown, yellow and orange M&M backpack she could be traveling with.

If you have any information that could help find Hailey Acierno, call the Tampa Police Department.

