Police, friends and family desperately search for missing Tampa teen

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla.—More than 100 people combed through a thick wooded area of Flatwoods Park in Hillsborough County Friday searching for any sign of 17-year-old Hailey Acierno.

The teenager disappeared from her home Tuesday and has not been seen since. Her parents say they have no tips or clues as to her whereabouts, but tell News Channel 8 their daughter often visits Flatwood Parks. Her father, Chris Acierno, says the last four days have been a nightmare.

“It’s the worst thing you could go through as a parent. Especially the aspect of ‘missing’ and missing forever. That’s the worst possible thing,” says Chris.

Hailey’s friends also volunteered in the search. One of her best friends says she’s like part of the family.

“Absolutely broken. I had to miss a day of school. I was just crushed,” says her friend.

Hailey is in need of medication. Her parents say she has a brown, yellow and orange M&M backpack she could be traveling with.

If you have any information that could help find Hailey Acierno, call the Tampa Police Department.

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s