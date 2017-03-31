Elizabeth Thomas, Tad Cummins spotted at Oklahoma Walmart in first confirmed sighting

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (WFLA) – Authorities in Tennessee have confirmed the first sighting of missing teen Elizabeth Thomas and her 50-year-old alleged kidnapper, Tad Cummings, the student’s former teacher.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed on Friday they were seen on surveillance footage at a Walmart in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The photos were taken on March 15th.

#TNAMBERAlert SIGHTING CONFIRMED: Tad Cummins and Elizabeth Thomas were in Oklahoma City on March 15th. DETAILS: https://t.co/PtEHq8npp2 pic.twitter.com/cLhDJRBCd3 — TBI (@TBInvestigation) March 31, 2017

In the images, Thomas and Cummins are seen shopping at the store and seem to have altered their appearances.

Cummings appears to have darker hair and the teenager’s hair may now be red.

The former teacher purchased various items with cash, but no items were of significance.

Authorities have yet to determine what vehicle they were traveling in.

Thomas was last seen on March 13th wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings. She is a 15-year-old white female, with hazel eyes, stands 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Cummins is a white male, who stands 6 feet tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

He’s believed to be armed with two handguns and was last seen driving a Silver Nissan Rogue with TN license plate 976ZPT. Anyone who spots the SUV and can verify the license plate should call 911.

A nationwide “Be On the Lookout” alert has been issued for Thomas and Cummins and an Amber Alert has been issued for Thomas.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES