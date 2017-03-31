Peoples Gas, Tampa Electric remind homeowners to call 811 before digging

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Digging into wires, cables and pipelines can result in catastrophe. No one knows this more than People Gas and Tampa Electric. That’s why they’re reminding homeowners to call 811 before digging.

Throughout April, the two companies along with Sunshine 811 are promoting National Safe Digging Month, a campaign aimed at reminding Florida residents of the dangers of digging underground.

Digging into a utility line could injure you or others, disrupt service to an entire neighborhood and cost you a ton of money in finds and repair costs. It doesn’t matter if you’re planting trees or shrubs or installing a fence, you must call 811 before every digging project.

There’s an estimated 170,000 underground utilities damaged each year in the U.S., and in one out of every three of these incidents, the guilty party did not call 811.

Here are some tips to remember:

-Call 811 at least two full business days before digging to give companies enough notice to mark lines

-If you’re planning a small project at a single address location, an easy online entry system is available for use. Visit sunshine811.com and click on Single Address Ticket.

-Check the Sunshine 811 Positive Response link at sunshine811.com to make sure you’re in the clear.

-Be sure to dig carefully within 24 inches of any marks in your project’s area.

For more safety tips, visit sunshine811.com. You also can visit peoplesgas.com and tampaelectric.com for more information.

