Paul Sanders Park in Brandon reopens after $315,000 makeover

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – Paul Sanders Park in Brandon is finally reopening after a $315,000 makeover.

The park will reopen on Saturday after the two-month project that replaced and added more playground equipment, including traditional swings, slides and next-generation playground equipment that lets children of all abilities climb, run and play.

The new structures include a massive Tyrannosaurus Rex and pieces designed to help children with autism.

Restrooms/shelters, parking lots, sidewalks and the park’s entrance were also revamped.

The park, located at 602 W. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon, is open from sunrise to sunset.

