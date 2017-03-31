Paul Sanders Park in Brandon reopens after $315,000 makeover

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – Paul Sanders Park in Brandon is finally reopening after a $315,000 makeover.
The park will reopen on Saturday after the two-month project that replaced and added more playground equipment, including traditional swings, slides and next-generation playground equipment that lets children of all abilities climb, run and play.
The new structures include a massive Tyrannosaurus Rex and pieces designed to help children with autism.
Restrooms/shelters, parking lots, sidewalks and the park’s entrance were also revamped.
The park, located at 602 W. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon, is open from sunrise to sunset.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Police: Tampa teacher spit on student’s face, slammed boy’s head onto desk
- Elizabeth Thomas, Tad Cummins spotted at Oklahoma Walmart in first confirmed sighting
- Pregnant teacher had sex, exchanged naked photos with student, 15, affidavit says
- Deputies: Pinellas Co. woman forced 9 year-old to fight 6 year-old
- Tuberculosis case confirmed on Pasco County school bus
- Alligator found tied to tree, snout duct taped
- Dermatologists warn of dangers associated with charcoal mask trend