North Port attack stresses importance of senior citizen self-defense training

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Earlier this week, a 70-year-old North Port woman was attacked in her own home by a man she knew and trusted.

Mary Corbett said she never imagined that this could’ve happened to her. It serves as a reminder that senior citizens need to know how to defend themselves.

Derrick Clark does not want senior citizens to live in fear. He wants them to be prepared. He runs a self-defense course for seniors at Clark’s Self Defense in Sarasota.

He said the attack of Mary Corbett has a common theme.

“A lot of times the attacker could be someone that you’re familiar with and you know, so that kinda lets your guard down,” said Derrick Clark.

If you’re ever attacked from behind, like Corbett, stay calm.

“Don’t panic, you have a few seconds to do something. Stable yourself in a strong stance, get low to the ground, make sure your hands are up, make sure you get your body to move. Even the slightest inch can help you in a dangerous situation where you can slip and slide,” said Clark.

He urges seniors to use any means necessary to fight back.

“Canes or umbrellas are very practical tools that you’re always carrying as objects,” he said.

“I think I’d create some distance and then I’d whack you on the side of the head, and then I would beat your knees,” explained student Amos Fox.

Use keys, walkers, fingernails, anything you can to fight back. Aim for the nose, throat or groin.

“You turn yourself from a victim into an attacker, so that person who’s attacking now is the victim, and it’s do or die for them,” explained Clark.

It’s important to do everything you can to identify your attacker.

Clark said it’s doesn’t matter how old you are, or your size or strength. With accuracy, technique and confidence, you can win against any attacker.

“If you’re concerned about your safety, which you need to be in this day and age, I think it’s just important to do enough of this to feel confident that you can at least buy some time,” said Fox.

Clark said seniors should stay in well-lit places and notify family members whenever they’re gone

If you spot a suspicious person, pay close attention to their behavior.

“Look at their hands, what their hands are doing, if they’re always shaking and twitching, they’re nervous, they’re probably up to something,” Clark explained.

This serves as a reminder that anyone of any age should be on their guard and be prepared.

