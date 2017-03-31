No laptops allowed on flights to US from 10 overseas airports after intelligence investigation

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – For the past week, no laptops have been allowed on any flights to the United States from 10 airports in both in the Middle East and North Africa.

Nothing larger than a cell phone is allowed on flights right now from these particular airports.

In a sweeping investigation, United States intelligence officials analyzed recent attacks on airliners, including the 2016 bombing of a passenger jet in Somalia. Experts from the FBI studied the parts from those explosions carefully.

The feds concluded terrorists have now figured out how to hide explosives in laptops.

In addition, terror groups have also figured out how to rig computer so they turn on when someone goes through screening.

Still, passengers feel as though whether electronics are allowed on planes or checked into luggage, sadly, evil will always find away.

Travelers we spoke with from Tampa International Airport tell us that while security is of most importance, if America stops traveling, terrorists succeed.

“If we give ourselves into fear, then they’ve already one anyway,” said frequent traveler Timur Aydin.

Timur added, “I don’t think it’s going to make much of a difference if it’s in a carry-on or you’re taking this into cargo, versus the passenger area. If someone is going to make it go off, it is going to go off,” he said.

Another passenger echoed the same sentiment.

“We travel quite a bit, we just returned from Turkey, and we are going to Cuba and Peru soon. If we start fearing getting onto a plane, going into a church or even a mosque, that’s when the terrorists win.”

