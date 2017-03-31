No foul play in death of University of Miami student

Associated Press Published:

MIAMI (AP) – Authorities say they don’t suspect foul play in the death of a University of Miami student.

According to police, 21-year-old Nicolas De Lavalette was found unresponsive in his off-campus apartment in South Miami on Wednesday afternoon.

Medics found the man’s lifeless body.

The Miami Herald reports the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner’s office said there was no trauma to the body. They are conducting an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

No further details were immediately available.

