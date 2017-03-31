Mothers suing Pinellas County deputies for St. Pete pond crash that killed 3 teens

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)- The mothers of three young girls who drowned in a pond, a year ago, are suing the Pinellas Co. Sheriff’s Office for wrongful death.

The mothers of Dominique Battle, Ashaunti Butler and Laniya Miller claim deputies didn’t do enough to save them when they crashed into Royal Park cemetery pond, while pursuing them.

Attorneys filed a letter of intent to sue Friday, on behalf of the mothers.

“I want Bob Gualtieri and those other 17 police officers to be held accountable for their actions that night. I want them to go to jail,” said Kunde Mwamvita, formally known as Yashica Clemmons.

She is Dominique Battle’s mother.

Clemmons said she wants justice for her daughter’s death.

The girls were accused of stealing a vehicle.

“I did not know the pain and the heartache,” she said.

The mothers claim deputies did little to save them.

“Him and his deputies were heroes, no,” said Mwamvita.

The mothers claim had the girls been white, the outcome would have been different.

“You can look at the video and see that’s there’s inaction,” said attorney Michele Whitfield, who represents Natasha Winkler and Ciara Butler, mothers of Laniya Miller and Ashaunti Butler.

Attorney Aaron O’Neal counsels Mwamvita, mother of Dominique Battle.

O’Neal claims the sheriff’s account of what happened that day, doesn’t add up with the reports.

“I want to say unequivocally that the sheriff’s narrative of the three drowned black girls is filled with lies,” said O’Neal.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said he stands behind his department.

“If they really thought they had a claim, why didn’t they file this a year ago,” said Sheriff Gualtieri. “There is no doubt, absolutely no doubt that deputies did, out there at the scene, everything that they could and what was reasonable under the circumstances.”

The sheriff said their claim is ridiculous.

Attorneys suggested they have additional evidence that refutes the sheriff’s story.

“Go over to the federal court house and file it. If you got it, bring it,” said Sheriff Gualtieri.

Attorneys claim the girls did not steal the car and they are innocent.

They claim the male the girls were with, Damien Marriott, was possibly trying to take advantage of the girls.

Attorneys believe they took off to get away.

The sheriff reiterated that all the girls have a criminal past of stealing vehicles and if they were in any danger, they could stopped when the first officer pulled behind them or dialed 911.

