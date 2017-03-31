Manatee Co. homeowners file suit to stop Mosaic phosphate mine

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Mosaic is making preparations for its newest phosphate mine in Myakka City. Some residents are very concerned about how it could potentially disrupt their lives.

Years ago, Ricky Mafera knew that Myakka City was where he wanted to build a family home that would last for generations.

“The peace and tranquility. I just love everything about it,” Mafera said.

Now, he wonders how long this will last. Recently, the Manatee County Commission gave Mosaic permission to build a phosphate mine on 3,600 acres of land near Mafera’s home.

“We gotta deal with all that noise, and all the dust and everything that’s brought up out of the ground,” Mafera stated.

Mosaic officials said the actual mining operation won’t be near his home, but the Maferas are concerned about the large equipment going down the road. They also worry about the mine’s effect on the wildlife, and possible pollution to the environment.

“I feel [the Commissioners] already had their mind made up before we even went to the meeting,” said Debbie Mafera.

The Maferas and another homeowner have filed a lawsuit. They’re asking a judge to block the county’s decision to rezone the Mosaic land. The Maferas feel they weren’t given enough time to share their evidence and concerns.

A county spokesman said they will review the suit and defend themselves if taken to court.

In a statement, Mosaic said in part, “Manatee County commissioners were very generous in providing time for public comment….the county observed all required processes, so we are confident its decision will stand.”

The Maferas wanted to spend the rest of their lives here. Now, this mine is making them rethink that plan.

“There’s no telling what effects that will have on me and my family, our well, and our peace and tranquility,” said Ricky Mafera.

Mosaic officials hope to begin working on the mine sometime in 2018. They stress it could take ten years before the work approaches the Mafera’s property.

