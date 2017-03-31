Kindergarten teacher arrested after gun found in classroom

Melanie Bullard jail booking photo, Paulding County Sheriff's Office

DALLAS, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia kindergarten teacher was arrested after administrators found a loaded gun in her purse in her classroom.

Paulding County sheriff’s Sgt. Ashley Henson says the gun was found after a staff member at Shelton Elementary in Dallas alerted administrators around noon Thursday that 39-year-old Melanie Bullard’s breath smelled of alcohol.

Henson says Bullard tested positive for alcohol in evaluations administered by a school resource officer. Administrators then searched for any open containers of alcohol. During the search, they found a loaded handgun in her purse, which was on the floor under her desk.

Bullard was being held without bond on charges of reckless conduct and possession of a weapon on school property. It wasn’t immediately clear whether she had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

