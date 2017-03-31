Kenneth City police searching for missing, endangered woman last seen Wednesday

KENNETH CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Kenneth City police are asking for help finding a missing and endangered woman who walked away from her assisted living facility.

Charlene Barchenger was last seen at 5 p.m. on March 29.

She lived at an assisted living facility in Kenneth City.

Barchenger is in her late 50s and has black hair and blue eyes. She is 5’ 4” tall and weighs 11 lbs.

If you see her, call 911.

