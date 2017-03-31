How to reduce electromagnetic fields created by electricity

(WFLA) — Electric and magnetic fields are invisible areas of energy (also called radiation) that are produced by electricity. Electric and magnetic fields together are referred to as electromagnetic fields, or EMFs. There are both natural and human-made sources of EMFs. For example, the earth’s magnetic field is a naturally occurring EMF. Human-made EMFs include power lines, appliances like hair dryers, cell phones, laptops, and much more.

That means, if you own a computer, phone, or coffee maker, you have EMF. Some people are concerned EMF can make you ill.

Paul Singer, an EMF Consultant based in Toronto, Canada, believes people can have anything from sleeping problems, to nervousness, to tummy issues, and possibly more serious problems because of electromagnetic fields. He measures EMF for homeowners, and recommends ways to reduce it, in case, one day, there’s proof they’re harmful.

“We’ve lived with electricity for a long time, so we know it’s not killing us instantly,” Singer says. But, he questions if EMF is doing something to us slowly, and uses cigarettes as an example, pointing out that after many years it was discovered that smoking was bad for our health.

Chitra Prasad-Patel, an Introspective Counselor and co-owner of Evolve Personal Health, a concierge medicine practice, designed the business to minimize EMF. There’s no wifi inside the building, and phones and computers are hard wired. She monitors the amount of EMF in her business and home, and tries to limit the amount of radiation.

“To air on the side of caution, being that you walk outside your house and EMF is everywhere, there should be spaces where it’s lower,” she says.

University of South Florida Researcher Chuanhai Cao, PhD, notes that no studies have proven EMF causes illnesses, and points to a recent compilation of studies by the National Cancer Institute, which found no consistent evidence for an association between any source of EMF and cancer, although many health agencies continue to look for correlations.

“We really need solid conclusive evidence, but so far there’s no definite answer,” Cao says.

Moreover, research conducted by Dr. Cao has found indications that EMF may have be a therapeutic treatment for people with Alzheimer’s Disease, studies have not been conducted on humans.

For those concerned with EMF, there are environmental modifications you can make to reduce it.

Replace wireless devices with hard-wired versions

Use less WiFi

Turn off your cell phone at night.

Buy filters for electrical outlets

