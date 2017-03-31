Hillsborough County gym continued selling memberships when it was closing

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)—The downtown Powerhouse Gym was the perfect spot for Amy Emerson.

“I really loved working out there,” she said.

She loved her commute to and from the gym. It was only 11 minutes from her home in Brandon.

She was stunned when the gym shut down last month.

“They put the announcement out on Tuesday night, and they closed by the end of the day on Friday.”

Emerson wants her $800 back.

“I’m prepaid all the way up through August of this year, and I also have nine remaining training sessions, which were … about $50 each..”

Members found out Powerhouse management had opened a new gym, Powerhouse Athletic Club on Hillsborough Avenue. They were given the option of transferring there, but that doesn’t work for everyone.

“It’s almost an hour there, an hour back,” Emerson said. “I work 10 hour days. It’s just not reasonable for me”

Members like Emerson wrote to 8 On Your Side, asking for help getting answers as to why this once-busy gym closed and why they didn’t get refunds.

Karel Costa works for Greenacre Properties, the property manager for the building where the downtown club was located.

“It was a civil dispute between the landlord and the tenant,” Costa said. “There was a rent issue, negotiations didn’t go well, so they moved their location.”

So we drove the seven miles to the new location, and found two of the owners.

One of the owners, John Sanguinetti, explained that the new gym is a separate entity and there are different partners involved. He said the new club is willing to transfer memberships for the members of the old gym and even give some free membership time.

He said many members decided to do this, but some think the location is too far away and want refunds. He said many customers received refunds, but then assets were frozen as part of the court case with creditors.

Assets at the old Powerhouse Gym downtown, including all workout equipment, will be auctioned at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning. After all creditors are paid, members could receive refunds, Sanguinetti said.

