Hillsborough authorities warn of kidnapping and IRS scams

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says its received several complaints from Tampa residents claiming they received calls from scammers who told them their family members has been kidnapped or that they owe money to the IRS.

Authorities are warning the public these scams are going around. Theywant all Tampa Bay residents to know the IRS will not contact taxpayers by e-mail, texts or via social media to ask for personal or financial information. They also say the service won’t threaten taxpayers with lawsuits, prison time or other enforcement action.

Do not arrange for any credit card payments, the deputies warned in a statement.

Stay on WFLA.com for more updates on these ongoing scams.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES