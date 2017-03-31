Headlines: Burned body in Tampa backyard; Local attorneys disbarred; Cat adoptions free in April

Good afternoon! Today is Friday, March 31, 2017.
TODAY’S WEATHER
We could see a few spotty showers this afternoon. See your full forecast here
TODAY’S HEADLINES
- USF students alerted to home invasion reported near campus
- Former Hillsborough school bus driver found not guilty in pond crash
- Police: Tampa teacher spit on student’s face, slammed boy’s head onto desk
- Burned body found in Tampa backyard identified
- 5 Tampa Bay area attorneys disbarred, suspended or reprimanded by Florida Supreme Court
- Cat adoptions are free in April at a St. Pete animal shelter
- South Florida man having sex with wife in fatal DUI crash gets 5 years
See all of today’s top stories
DON’T MISS IT