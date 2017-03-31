Girl, 4, sees cop eating alone, decides to keep him company

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — A 4-year-old girl who noticed a Massachusetts police officer eating dinner alone at a restaurant pulled up a chair to keep him company for the meal.
Hingham police say on their Facebook page that Sgt. Steven Dearth was eating at a Panera Bread restaurant on March 11 when a 4-year-old named Lillian came up to say “hi” and to sit with him. The department says Dearth gave her a junior police officer sticker and she asked the officer if they could have a play date in a few days. The new friends posed for a picture after the meal.
Earlier this week, police released restaurant surveillance video of Lillian and Sgt. Dearth chatting at the table, calling it “the best dinner date ever.”
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Police: Tampa teacher spit on student’s face, slammed boy’s head onto desk
- Body found in Tampa backyard identified
- Kindergarten teacher arrested after gun found in classroom
- Tuberculosis case confirmed on Pasco County school bus
- Alligator found tied to tree, snout duct taped
- Dermatologists warn of dangers associated with charcoal mask trend