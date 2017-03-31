Girl, 4, sees cop eating alone, decides to keep him company

Hingham police say on their Facebook page that Sgt. Steven Dearth was eating at a Panera Bread restaurant on March 11 when a 4-year-old named Lillian came up to say "hi" and to sit with him. Hingham Police Department photo

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — A 4-year-old girl who noticed a Massachusetts police officer eating dinner alone at a restaurant pulled up a chair to keep him company for the meal.

Hingham police say on their Facebook page that Sgt. Steven Dearth was eating at a Panera Bread restaurant on March 11 when a 4-year-old named Lillian came up to say “hi” and to sit with him. The department says Dearth gave her a junior police officer sticker and she asked the officer if they could have a play date in a few days. The new friends posed for a picture after the meal.

Earlier this week, police released restaurant surveillance video of Lillian and Sgt. Dearth chatting at the table, calling it “the best dinner date ever.”

