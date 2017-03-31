Foot Solutions and Finding the Best Running Shoe

It’s prime running season, and many are finally following through on those new year’s resolutions to work out more. Although it sounds great, those with foot problems feel stuck – they either run with pain or resort to buying expensive shoes that “fix” the problem. So, we asked do running/walking shoes really matter and how can people with foot issues (75 percent of Americans will experience foot health problems) get moving without going broke or suffering in pain. Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Dolfi Herscovici, Jr. joins us now with tips on what you really need to know.
