Firefighters work to contain Plant City brush fire

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Fire rescue officials are working to contain a brush fire in Plant City.

The fire is located on the 3900 block of Joe Sanchez Rd.

A spokesperson with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue confirmed crews have a handle on the fire, calling it more of a grass fire.

Homes that were initially threatened are now protected.

Authorities say I-4 is still open and traffic will not be affected at this time.

It is no clear how the fire started.

Stay on WFLA.com for more updates on this developing story.

