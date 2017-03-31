EpiPen makers recalling some devices

(WFLA) – Mylan and Meridian Medical Technologies, the companies who manufacture EpiPens, have expanded a voluntary recall of select lots of EpiPen and EpiPen Jr auto-injectors.

The voluntary recall comes after two reports outside of the United States that the allergy shot did not work in emergencies.

The recalled products include the 0.3 and 0.15 strengths of the EpiPen auto-injector, distributed between December 2015 and July 2016.

Below is the full listed of recalled Epipen products:

Mylan is asking patients to keep their existing product until their replacement product can be secured. Mylan said the company is committed to replacing recalled devices at no cost.

Patients can receive a replacement at their pharmacy based on availability.

Customers can return their product by contacting Stericycle at 877-650-3494. Customers can contact Mylan Customer Relations at 800-796-9526 or via email at customer.service@mylan.com with any questions.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES