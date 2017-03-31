EpiPen makers recalling some devices

By Published:
FILE - In this July 8, 2016, file photo, a pharmacist holds a package of EpiPens epinephrine auto-injector, a Mylan product, in Sacramento, Calif. Mylan said it will make available a generic version of its EpiPen, as criticism mounts over the price of its injectable medicine. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

(WFLA) – Mylan and Meridian Medical Technologies, the companies who manufacture EpiPens, have expanded a voluntary recall of select lots of EpiPen and EpiPen Jr auto-injectors.

The voluntary recall comes after two reports outside of the United States that the allergy shot did not work in emergencies.

The recalled products include the 0.3 and 0.15 strengths of the EpiPen auto-injector, distributed between December 2015 and July 2016.

Below is the full listed of recalled Epipen products:

(Source: Mylan)

Mylan is asking patients to keep their existing product until their replacement product can be secured.  Mylan said the company is committed to replacing recalled devices at no cost.

Patients can receive a replacement at their pharmacy based on availability.

Customers can return their product by contacting Stericycle at 877-650-3494.  Customers can contact Mylan Customer Relations at 800-796-9526 or via email at customer.service@mylan.com with any questions.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s